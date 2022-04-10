UPSC NDA, NA 1 And CDS 1 Exams 2022 To Be Conducted Today; Check Exam-day Guidelines Here

Quick links:
UPSC NDA exams 2022: Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam, and the UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2022 on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Registered candidates will be sitting for the written exam. The written exams of UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy 1 2022 will begin in the first half from 10 AM. The written exam for UPSC Combined Defence Services 1 2022 is scheduled to begin in the first half from 9 AM. Details like admit card links, guidelines to follow on exam day and other details can be checked here.
The notification for registration for UPSC CDS 1 2022 and UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 was released last year on December 22, 2021. Soon after the registration was opened, lakhs of interested and eligible candidates got themselves registered on upsc.gov.in to take the defence examination.
UPSC issued admit cards for those candidates who were found eligible to take the exams. The hall tickets for UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam, and UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam were released on March 14 and 15, 2022 by the commission. To be noted that the hard copy of admit card has not been issued by the commission. Therefore, it is compulsory to take a printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.
The exams will be conducted offline in various centres across India with COVID-19 safety protocol being followed. Candidates must follow all the instructions mentioned on it during their UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 and UPSC CDS 1 2022 exams. Guidelines to be followed are mentioned below.
