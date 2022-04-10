UPSC NDA, NA 1 And CDS 1 Exams 2022 To Be Conducted Today; Check Exam-day Guidelines Here

UPSC NDA exams 2022: Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam, and the UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2022 on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Registered candidates will be sitting for the written exam. The written exams of UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy 1 2022 will begin in the first half from 10 AM. The written exam for UPSC Combined Defence Services 1 2022 is scheduled to begin in the first half from 9 AM. Details like admit card links, guidelines to follow on exam day and other details can be checked here.

The notification for registration for UPSC CDS 1 2022 and UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 was released last year on December 22, 2021. Soon after the registration was opened, lakhs of interested and eligible candidates got themselves registered on upsc.gov.in to take the defence examination.

UPSC issued admit cards for those candidates who were found eligible to take the exams. The hall tickets for UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam, and UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam were released on March 14 and 15, 2022 by the commission. To be noted that the hard copy of admit card has not been issued by the commission. Therefore, it is compulsory to take a printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Exam Schedule

Mathematics exam will be conducted between 10 AM and 12:30 PM

General Ability Test will be conducted between 2 PM and 4:30 PM

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Schedule

English exam will be conducted between 9 AM and 11 AM

General Knowledge test will be conducted between 12 PM and 2 PM

Elementary Mathematics will be conducted between 3 PM and 5 PM

The exams will be conducted offline in various centres across India with COVID-19 safety protocol being followed. Candidates must follow all the instructions mentioned on it during their UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 and UPSC CDS 1 2022 exams. Guidelines to be followed are mentioned below.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022, and UPSC CDS 1 2022: Check guidelines to be followed

As mentioned above, candidates must remember to carry the printout of their admit card to their respective centres. If they fail to carry it, they may not be allowed to enter the exam premises

Candidates should ensure they reach their exam centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time

Candidates will have to carry their recent passport size photos with them during the exam for attendance purposes. 2 photos are required for the NDA 1 Exam and 3 for the CDS 1 Exam.

Candidates should also make sure to carry their COVID vaccination certificate

Even though COVID protocols have been relaxed in some places, candidates are advised to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing inside and outside the exam hall. Candidates are also advised to carry their own hand sanitizer

.Any devices like Mobile phones, pager, USB, Camera, Bluetooth, etc, are prohibited inside the Examination Hall.

For more information, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

Image: PTI