UPSC Prelims 2022 Exam Review: Aspirants Found Paper 'difficult And Confusing'

UPSC Prelims 2022: First shift of the exam has been successfully conducted on June 5, 2022. The first reaction of candidates can be checked here.

UPSC

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022: Union Public Service Commission conducted the first paper of the UPSC Prelims 2022 exam on June 5, 2022. The second shift is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm. The analysis of the first shift exam as well as the guidelines that should be followed while taking the second shift are mentioned below.

Students who took the exam said that the UPSC Prelims 2022 was expectantly difficult with more emphasis on history this year. A student said, "I was not expecting an easy paper and it wasn’t. It was expected and there were many questions that were very confusing." It must be noted that the first reactions being recorded are different as students from various streams are taking the exam today.

UPSC Prelims exam 2022: What's next?

After a few days, the commission will release the provisional answer key. Candidates will be given time to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key will be released. Candidates who will clear this exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam 2022.

UPSC IAS 2022 exam: Guidelines that need to be followed

  • Registered candidates should know that the entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination which is 2.20 pm.
  • The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each session of the examination.
  • In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the eAdmit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with a Photo ID card and the printout of eAdmit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the examination with an undertaking.
  • Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only.'
  • Mobile phones, pager, or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, or smartwatches are banned inside the Examination Hall
