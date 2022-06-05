UPSC Prelims 2022 Exam Review: Aspirants Found Paper 'difficult And Confusing'

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022: Union Public Service Commission conducted the first paper of the UPSC Prelims 2022 exam on June 5, 2022. The second shift is scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm. The analysis of the first shift exam as well as the guidelines that should be followed while taking the second shift are mentioned below.

Students who took the exam said that the UPSC Prelims 2022 was expectantly difficult with more emphasis on history this year. A student said, "I was not expecting an easy paper and it wasn’t. It was expected and there were many questions that were very confusing." It must be noted that the first reactions being recorded are different as students from various streams are taking the exam today.

UPSC Prelims exam 2022: What's next?

After a few days, the commission will release the provisional answer key. Candidates will be given time to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key will be released. Candidates who will clear this exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam 2022.

UPSC IAS 2022 exam: Guidelines that need to be followed