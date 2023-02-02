UPSC Prelims Exam 2023: Registration Process Begins, Last Date Feb 21; Here's Direct Link

The Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023. Candidates who are willing to appear in the preliminary examination that is slated to be held in May can register for the same until February 21, 2023. Candidates can check the registration link and other details on the official site of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the application correction window will open on February 22 and close on February 28, 2023. The preliminary examination will be held on May 28, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, only 1105 posts at various services across the country will be filled.

Check UPSC detailed notification here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination must have a graduate degree from any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutions.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 to 32 years of age as of August 1, 2023 are eligible to appear for the UPSC Prelims Exam 2023.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 100 for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempt from the payment of fees.

Candidates will have to make the payment either by remitting the money in any Branch of the State Bank of India by cash or by using the Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Here's how to register for prelims exam

Step 1: To register for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023, candidates are required to visit the official site of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 link available under the "What's New" section.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will get the direct link.

Step 4: Then, click on the link, and a new page will open.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to enter their login details or registration details and click on "submit."

Step 6: Then, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 7: Once done, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 8: The application has been submitted.

Step 9: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

Here's direct link to register for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023