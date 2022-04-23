UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 67 Posts Including Asst Director & Others

UPSC Recruitment 2022:Union Public Service Commission, also known as UPSC, is inviting applications from eligible and interested candidates for Assistant Geophysicist and other posts. The notification has been uploaded on the official website and the application link has also been activated. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility here before applying. If eligible, applications can be submitted on the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 67 posts will be filled. The deadline to print a completely submitted online application will end on May 13, 2022. The eligibility, selection process and other details related to recruitment can be checked here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

Assistant Geophysicist: 40 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 22 Posts

Sub Divisional Engineer: 2 Posts

Assistant Director: 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Senior Lecturer: 1 Post

Duties to be assigned

Assistant Geophysicist: Assisting the Geophysicist in acquisition, processing and interpretation of geophysical data, preparation of the scientific paper, executing field programmes adopting different geophysical methods using sophisticated instruments in remote areas, airborne and marine surveys for six months every year or any related work as assigned.

Assisting the Geophysicist in acquisition, processing and interpretation of geophysical data, preparation of the scientific paper, executing field programmes adopting different geophysical methods using sophisticated instruments in remote areas, airborne and marine surveys for six months every year or any related work as assigned. Assistant Chemist: Analytical work relating to rocks, minerals, ores, metals, alloys allied materials and assaying of precious metals

Analytical work relating to rocks, minerals, ores, metals, alloys allied materials and assaying of precious metals Assistant Director: The major nature duties include visiting the scene of the crime, examination of crime exhibits; attending the court of law as an expert, taking an active part in research and development, imparting training to various investigating agencies and other administrative work required for the up-gradation of FSL and works assigned by the higher authorities

The major nature duties include visiting the scene of the crime, examination of crime exhibits; attending the court of law as an expert, taking an active part in research and development, imparting training to various investigating agencies and other administrative work required for the up-gradation of FSL and works assigned by the higher authorities Senior Scientific Officer: The major duties include visiting the scene of the crime, examination of crime exhibits; attending the court of law as an expert, taking an active part in research and development, imparting training to various investigating agencies and other administrative work required for up-gradation of FSL and works assigned by the higher authorities

The major duties include visiting the scene of the crime, examination of crime exhibits; attending the court of law as an expert, taking an active part in research and development, imparting training to various investigating agencies and other administrative work required for up-gradation of FSL and works assigned by the higher authorities Senior Lecturer: The duties of the Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine) will be to teach the undergraduate (MBBS) and Post-graduate students, training of interns, paramedical staff and research work

The duties of the Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine) will be to teach the undergraduate (MBBS) and Post-graduate students, training of interns, paramedical staff and research work Sub Divisional Engineer: In charge of Sub Division. Supervising and Execution of the maintenance and provision of Public Health Services, Storm Water, Provision of Drainage System, in the residential /non-residential buildings, located in the Union Territory, Chandigarh.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Here is how to apply