UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link

Image: Shutterstock
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022: The UPSSSC PET Answer Key for Shift 1 and Shift 2 for both days of the exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission.
All those candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can check the answer key by visiting the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. This year, the examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.
The objection-raising window will be opened by the Commission on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam will be intimated about the objection window soon. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.