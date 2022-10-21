UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022: The UPSSSC PET Answer Key for Shift 1 and Shift 2 for both days of the exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can check the answer key by visiting the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. This year, the examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Here's how to download the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022

Step 1: To check the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Then, click on "view to answer key" or "download the answer key."

Step 5: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen in case you click on "view."

Step 6: Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Direct Link

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Shift 1 on October 15 - Click Here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Shift 2 on October 15 - Click Here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Shift 1 on October 16 - Click Here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Shift 2 on October 16 - Click Here

More Details

The objection-raising window will be opened by the Commission on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam will be intimated about the objection window soon. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

