UPSSSC Releases Final Answer Key For Combined Sub-Engineer Exam; Here's The Direct Link

UPSSSC Answer key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised or final answer key for its latest recruitment drive. The vacancies are for the post of Jr Engineer, Computer & Foreman. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download the final answer key now. It has been uploaded on the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022 are also mentioned below. The answer key which has been released is for the exam which was conducted by the Commission for the post of Jr Engineer, Computer & Foreman on April 16, 2022.

To be noted is that the commission released the provisional key on April 22 and candidates were given time and opportunity to raise objections against it. Post considering the objectives raised by them, the final answer key has been prepared. The Commission has uploaded the revised answer key for all the Eight series of test booklet including A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H and also the second sittings Paper 2.

Follow these steps to download UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another window.

Step 4: The PDF of the Answer Key will be opened up

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check answer key

The UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer exam was held on April 16, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted between 10 am and 12 noon. The second shift was conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,477 posts of Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman will be filled. For more details, candidates can go to the official website upsssc.gov.in.

