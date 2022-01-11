UPTET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released On Jan 12; Here's How To Download

UPTET 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for Uttar Pradesh Basic Education (UPBEB) will be released on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website - updeled.gov.in. The admit card will be released for the recruitment exam for the primary level (for classes 1 to 5) and elementary level (for classes 6 to 8).

According to the official information, nearly 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test, whereas 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level examination. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will carry a total of 150 marks. According to the latest schedule, the UPTET 2022 exam will be held on January 23, and the final answer key will be released on January 27 and the objection rasing window will also open on the same date. The result will be announced on February 25, 2022, on the official website of UPBEB.

UPTET Hall Ticket: Steps to Download

Step 1: To download the UPBEB Admit Card 2021, candidates need to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, which is updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "UPTET Admit Card Link."

Step 3: Candidates are now required to enter their login information, which includes their application number, user number, and password.

Step 4: The admit card will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and print the UPTET Admit Card for future use.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative