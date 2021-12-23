UPTET Exam To Be Held On January 23, Check When To Download Admit Cards

UPTET 2021: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the exam date for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. As per the schedule released by UPBEB, the UPTET 2021 exam will finally be conducted on January 23, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted almost two months after the initial cancellation. The complete schedule for this fresh phase of examination can be checked on the official website updeled.gov.in.

To be noted that initially the UPTET 2021 exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2021. However, due to an alleged paper leak, the exam was cancelled on the exam date. The notification which has been released also has details of downloading admit cards, result and so on. The schedule mentions that the exam will be held in two shifts. First shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 12:30 pm. The second or afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm and will continue till 5 pm.

UPTET 2021 Exam: Check revised schedule highlights here

UPTET hall tickets will be out on January 12, 2022

UPTET new exam date is January 23, 2022

UPTET Provisional answer key is scheduled to be out on January 27, 2022

The deadline to raise objections will be February 1, 2022

Final answer key will be out on February 23, 2022

UPTET Result will be released on February 25, 2022

This time over 20 lakh candidates are expected to appear for this examination. Candidates should know that they will have to download the admit cards which will be released on January 12, 2021. The admit card which was issued for November 28 exam will not be considered valid. Candidates will have to download fresh admit cards and take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall. It is being said that this time, few centres have also been changed. However, it has not been mentioned in the TET official notification.