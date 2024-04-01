×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Extends VITEEE 2024 Registration Deadline

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the extension of the registration deadline for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the extension of the registration deadline for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2024. The eligible and interested candidates now have until April 10 to complete the VITEEE application form for the upcoming examination. Initially set for March 31, the extension provides candidates with additional time to register for the highly anticipated entrance exam. Aspiring applicants can access the VITEEE 2024 application form on the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

To complete the registration process for VITEEE 2024, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,350. Payment can be made through various online modes such as net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI Paytm. International applicants will need to remit an application fee equivalent to US Dollar 90 in Indian currency.

Advertisement

Scheduled to take place from April 19 to 30, the VITEEE 2024 examination offers candidates an opportunity to attempt an official mock test beforehand. This mock test, available at vit.ac.in, allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and assess the difficulty level. The results of the VITEEE 2024 examination are expected to be announced on May 3.

Exam Pattern and Required Documents for VITEEE 2024 Registration

The VITEEE 2024 will be conducted online in computer-based mode, comprising a total of 125 marks. The paper consists of 125 questions distributed across five sections: physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and aptitude. Candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination. Each correct answer will earn candidates one mark, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

For successful registration, candidates must ensure they have the following documents ready:

Advertisement

1. Class 10 mark sheet
2. Class 12 mark sheet
3. A recent passport-sized photograph in JPEG format (maximum size: 200 KB)
4. Scanned copy of the candidate's signature in JPEG format
5. Valid government-issued photo ID (such as Aadhar card, passport, voter ID, or driving license)
6. Category certificate (if applicable)
7. Bank details for application fee payment.

With the extended registration deadline and comprehensive exam pattern, VITEEE 2024 promises to be a crucial opportunity for aspiring engineering students to embark on their academic journey at VIT.

Advertisement

Direct link to apply for VITEEE 2024.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

a few seconds ago
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

Kolar Remains Painpoint

a few seconds ago
Bengaluru Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru Road Rage

a few seconds ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

2 minutes ago
pappu yadav join congress

Pappu Yadav Adamant

4 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

6 minutes ago
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out

JEE Main admit card out

9 minutes ago
Education News

IISER Admissions 2024

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

10 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan weakens

13 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Title

16 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Japan's service sector

17 minutes ago
Semiconductor chip

China condemns US

19 minutes ago
Education News

VITEEE registration

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

24 minutes ago
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue

PM Modi Slams DMK

25 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi EV

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 13 hours ago

  3. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News14 hours ago

  4. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo