VITEEE 2022: Registration Deadline Ends Today, Follow These Steps To Apply

VITEEE Registration 2022: The application window for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 is scheduled to close on Monday, May 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered by today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Registration needs to be done on the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.

VITEEE 2022: List of important dates

The entrance examination will commence on June 30, 2022

The exam will continue till July 6, 2022

The VITEEE 2022 entrance results will be announced on July 8, 2022

VITEEE 2022: Check eligibility details here

Applicants for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 must have a qualifying examination score of at least 55 percent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in (+2/Intermediate).

Candidates, applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2022 should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories.

VITEEE is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. VITEEE 2022 will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).

VITEEE 2022 Registration: Follow these steps to apply