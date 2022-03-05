VITEEE 2022: Registration Process Begins For BTech Courses; Here's How To Register

VITEEE Registration 2022: The registration procedure for the BTech entrance examination has started at the Vellore Institute of Technology, VITEEE 2022. Aspirants who want to register can do so by visiting the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in. Candidates must note that the BTech entrance examination will be conducted tentatively in April. The examination authority is soon likely to release the final dates for the VIT engineering entrance exam.

Candidates for the undergraduate engineering programme must have a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12. Reserved category students will be required to secure 50 per cent marks in Class 12. Candidates who want to take admission in VIT for various undergraduate engineering and technology courses will be required to qualify for the VITEEE 2022.

The selection of qualified candidates will be based on the secured rank through the online counseling process. To complete the admission process, candidates will have to select a specific campus and academic course during counselling and pay the fees. Students will have to report in person to the institution along with the required documents, including ID proof. All those candidates whose date of birth falls or after July 1, 2000, are eligible to apply for UG Engineering admission (UGEA) 2022. At the time of counseling only the date mentioned in the class 12 certificate will be considered authentic.

VITEEE Registration 2022: Here's how to register for Vellore IT

Step 1: To register for VITEEE 2022 candidates need to visit the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the home page register by entering the required information.

Step 3: Login using credentials and carefully fill out the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee and click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Then, upload photo and signature

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must download the application form for future needs

