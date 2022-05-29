VITEEE 2022 Registration Process Ends On May 30: Here's Direct Link, Steps On How To Apply

VITEEE Registration 2022: The registration window for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 will close tomorrow, May 30. Eligible and interested candidates can register their names by visiting the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in. The VITEEE 2022 entrance results will be announced on July 8.

Candidates must take note that the entrance examination will commence on June 30 and continue till July 6. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to complete the registration for the VITEEE 2022 Registration. Check key details below.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 must have a qualifying examination score of at least 55 percent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in (+2/Intermediate).

Candidates, applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2022 should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories.

VITEEE 2022 Registration: Here's how to register for entrance exam

Step 1: To apply for the VITEEE, candidates need to first visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to complete the registration process and create their login ID.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to fill out the application form.

Step 5: After uploading all the required documents, candidates need to pay the application fee.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to register for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam - CLICK HERE



