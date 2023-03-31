Last Updated:

VITEEE 2023 Registration Window Closing Today; Here's How To Register For VIT Admissions

VITEEE Registration 2023: The online registration window for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) will close today.

VITEEE 2023

VITEEE Registration 2023: The application window for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2023 is scheduled to end on Friday, March 31. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to register by today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Students can register for the engineering entrance test on the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.

VITEEE 2023: List of important dates

  • The entrance examination will commence on April 17
  • The exam will continue till April 23

VITEEE 2023: Check eligibility details here 

Applicants for the Undergraduate Engineering admission must have a qualifying examination score of at least 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in (+2/Intermediate). Candidates, applying for Undergraduate Engineering admission should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories. 

VITEEE 2023 Registration: Follow these steps to apply 

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates will have to visit the official website of VITEEE 2023 at viteee.vit.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the VITEEE 2023 registration link
  • Step 3: Now complete the registration process and create their login ID
  • Step 4: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form
  • Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee
  • Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference 

About VITEEE

VITEEE is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. VITEEE 2022 will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).

