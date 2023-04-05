Last Updated:

VITEEE 2023 Registration Window Closing Today; How To Apply For VIT Vellore Admissions

VITEEE 2023 Registration: The online registration window for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) will close today.

Nandini Verma
VITEEE Registration 2023: The online registration window for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2023 is scheduled to end today, April 5. Interested and eligible candidates who have not registered yet should register by today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Aspirants who want to take admission to VIT Vellore can register for the engineering entrance test on the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in. The VIT Vellore entrance exam will begin on April 17 and continue till April 23.

How to register for VITEEE 2023

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates will have to visit the official website of VITEEE 2023 at viteee.vit.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the VITEEE 2023 registration link
  • Step 3: Now complete the registration process and create their login ID
  • Step 4: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form
  • Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee
  • Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference 

VITEEE 2023: Check eligibility details here 

Applicants for the Undergraduate Engineering admission must have a qualifying examination score of at least 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in (+2/Intermediate). Candidates, applying for Undergraduate Engineering admission should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories. 

About VIT Vellore entrance test

VITEEE is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. VITEEE 2022 will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).

