WBJEE 2022: Admit Card Release Date & Time Announced, Know How To Download Hall Tickets

WBJEE admit card 2022: In a recent move, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE admit card release date and time. As per schedule, the hall tickets for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will be released on April 25, 2022. The official notice has been released and can be checked on the official website of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Along with releasing WBJEEB admit card date, the board has also revised the date for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022, which now will be conducted on April 30, 2022. Aprt from these, all other aspects of the examination will remain unaltered. Hall tickets, once released can be checked by registered candidates by following the steps mentioned below.

Official notification reads, "Downloadable admit cards will be available tentatively on and from 25th April 2022"

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets

In order to download the admit card, candidates should go to the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on WBJEE Admit Card 2022 link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Check the details mentioned on it and download the card

Take its printout for future reference

To be noted that the hard copy of admit cards will not be issued to the candidates. Therefore it is mandatory for them to take printout of the same. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. Along with admit card, they are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the centre.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. First paper will be of Mathematics and will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm. For more related details related to West Bengal JEE, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of WBJEEB wbjeeb.nic.in.