WBJEE 2022: Application Process To End Today; Check Exam Date & Other Details

WBJEE 2022 Application: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2022, application procedure is underway and will end today at 6 pm. Candidates can register for the entrance examination by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The application form correction procedure will start from January 11 to January 13, 2022.

Candidates are advised that they must carefully fill out the application form as, afterward, they will not be allowed to change their primary registration data like name, father's name, mother's name, gender, domicile, and date of birth. However, during the application correction process, candidates can change other information. To log in, candidates will be required to enter their application form number and password.

WBJEE 2022 Application: Direct Link

Candidates can use the direct link given here to register for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board - Click here

West Bengal JEE: Check Important Dates

Events Date (Tentative) Application process ends January 10, till 6 pm Application form correction window opens January 11 Application form correction window closes January 13, 2022 WBJEE 2022 Admit card date From April 18 to April 23, 2022 WBJEE 2022 Exam date April 23, 2022

WBJEE 2022: Admit Card | Examination | More information

The admit cards for the examination will be released from April 18 to April 23, 2022. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website. The examination will be held on April 23 for admission in the academic session 2022–23 into undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture at different universities, government colleges, as well as self-financing engineering and technological institutes in the state of West Bengal.

