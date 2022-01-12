WBJEE 2022: Deadline To Apply Extended Till Jan 16, Check Application Steps Here

WBJEE 2022: The application deadline for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2022, has been extended. Earlier the deadline to apply was January 10, 2022 till 6 pm. However now the WBJEE application last date is January 16, 2022. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet, have the option of applying now. The steps to apply have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. .

“In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, for the greater interest of the aspiring candidates, the last date of online application has been extended till January 16, 2022 (Sunday) 6 pm,” the official notice reads. “The other details, terms and conditions as stipulated in the published Information Bulletin of the WBJEE 2022 shall remain unchanged,” the notice added.

WBJEE 2022 Admit card can be released on any day between April 18 and April 23, 2022

WBJEE 2022 Exam date is April 23, 2022

Candidates are advised that they must carefully fill out the application form as, afterward, they will not be allowed to change their primary registration data like name, father's name, mother's name, gender, domicile, and date of birth. However, during the application correction process, candidates can change other information. To log in, candidates will be required to enter their application form number and password.

Check WBJEE 2022 application process here

Interested candidates should check the eligibility and go to wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, they should click on ‘Apply for WB JEE 2022’ link

Candidates should click on ‘New Candidate Registration’

They will be redirected to another page where they will see the instructions

Read it carefully and click on ‘I Agree’

Candidates will then have to fill in the form and pay exam fee online via Netbanking, Debit or Credit Cards

The application process is complete now, download the filled form and take its pintout for future reference

The examination will be held on April 23 for admission in the academic session 2022–23. Admission will be for undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture at different universities, government colleges, as well as self-financing engineering and technological institutes in the state of West Bengal.. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.