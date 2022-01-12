WBJEE 2022: Deadline To Apply Extended Till Jan 16, Check Application Steps Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
WBJEE 2022: The application deadline for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2022, has been extended. Earlier the deadline to apply was January 10, 2022 till 6 pm. However now the WBJEE application last date is January 16, 2022. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet, have the option of applying now. The steps to apply have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. .
“In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, for the greater interest of the aspiring candidates, the last date of online application has been extended till January 16, 2022 (Sunday) 6 pm,” the official notice reads.
“The other details, terms and conditions as stipulated in the published Information Bulletin of the WBJEE 2022 shall remain unchanged,” the notice added.
Candidates are advised that they must carefully fill out the application form as, afterward, they will not be allowed to change their primary registration data like name, father's name, mother's name, gender, domicile, and date of birth. However, during the application correction process, candidates can change other information. To log in, candidates will be required to enter their application form number and password.
The examination will be held on April 23 for admission in the academic session 2022–23. Admission will be for undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture at different universities, government colleges, as well as self-financing engineering and technological institutes in the state of West Bengal.. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.