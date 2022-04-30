WBJEE 2022 Exam To Be Conducted Today; Check Exam-day Guidelines Here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is scheduled to conduct the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2022 on Saturday, April 30, 2022. All the students who got themselves registered and will be taking the exams should be aware of the guidelines and instructions before sitting for the exam. The last-minute tips, steps to download admit cards and instructions to be followed can be checked here.

To be noted that the West Bengal Board had to postpone the WBJEE. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022, but due to clashes with several other boards as well as college entrance exams, it was postponed to April 30, 2022. Following the trends, admit card was issued a week before the exam which is on April 23, 2022. Those who have not downloaded hall tickets yet can follow these steps to download the same.

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link for the "WBJEE" option.

Step 3: Automatically, the examination page will open.

Step 4: Then, click on the admit card download link.

Step 5: Next, candidates must enter their application number, date of birth, and sign in

Step 6: Candidates must download their admit card and print it for future reference.

WBJEE 2022: Exam Day Guidelines