WBJEE 2022: Registration Begins From Dec 21 On The Official Website; Check Important Dates

WBJEE Registration 2022: Once registration process is over by Jan 7, candidates will get a chance to edit their applications from January 8 to January 10, 2022.

Amrit Burman
WBJEE Registration 2022: The registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will start from Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Eligible candidates can fill in the registration form by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. As per the official notification, WBJEE 2022 registration will end on January 7, 2022. Once the registration process is over, candidates will get a chance to edit their applications from January 8 to January 10, 2022. 

Candidates can proceed with the application procedure only after completing the registration process, which includes having a registered mobile number and a unique email ID. Candidates would have to log in using their WBJEE accounts to fill out the form. Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee, which is non-refundable.

WBJEE 2022: Check Important Dates

Events Date

Registration begins

December 21, 2021 

 

Last date for the WBJEE form fillup

 

January 7, 2022

 

WBJEE form correction window

 

January 8 to 10, 2022

 

WBJEE Admit Card 2022

 

April 15, 2022

 

WBJEE Exam date 2022

 

April 23, 2022

 

More about WBJEE 2022

This year, the WBJEE 2022 Examination will be conducted on the OMR sheet. WBJEE is being conducted to select candidates for Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses. The examination would be conducted in two various parts - Paper 1 will be for Mathematics from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 will be for Physics and Chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.

