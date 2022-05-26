WBJEE 2022: Response Sheet Released At Wbjee.nic.in, Here's How To Raise Objections

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 response sheets. The sheets have been released of those candidates who took the exam which was conducted on April 30, 2022. The board is also providing time so that the applicants can raise grievances against the response sheet. The deadline to raise objections will end on May 28, 2022.

“All OMR images and machine-read responses for the candidates, who appeared in WBJEE 2022 are uploaded in the portal. Candidates can login and view their OMRs and responses as are captured by machines,” a WBJEEB statement said.

Those who are unsatisfied with the captured response can claim for the same by May 28 (11:59 pm) for review. The candidate will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per response. If any candidate is not satisfied with the displayed information, they can mail wbjeeb@gmail.com within the stipulated time. To be noted that the result will be prepared only after considering the objections raised by them. WBJEEB will not acknowledge or entertain any challenge/ request for correction made post deadline. The steps to raise objections can be checked here.

WBJEE 2022: Follow these steps to raise objections against response sheet

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on WBJEE response sheet link

Step 3: On the homepage, candidates should enter their login details

Step 4: The answer sheet will be displayed

Step 5: Check the response sheet and raise objections against it

Step 6: Pay the application fee, submit the form and download the confirmation page

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

It is noted that the West Bengal Board had to postpone the WBJEE. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022, but due to clashes with several other boards as well as college entrance exams, it was postponed to April 30, 2022. Following the trends, admit card was issued a week before the exam which is on April 23, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.