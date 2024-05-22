Advertisement

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE OMR sheet 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their response sheet from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

In an official notice, the board stated, “All OMR images and machine read responses for the candidates who appeared in WBJEE-2024 are uploaded in the portal. Candidates can log in and view their OMRs and responses as captured by machines.”

For category-I and category-II questions (with only one correct option), responses are displayed as A, B, C, or D, while unanswered questions are marked as “-”. If candidates provided multiple answers, the response is shown as ‘*’. For category-III questions (with one or more correct options), responses are displayed as “A, B, C, D” etc.

Candidates dissatisfied with the recorded responses can challenge the WBJEE response sheet 2024 by paying Rs 500 per response for review. The facility to contest responses is open until 11:59 pm on May 24. The objection fee can be paid via net banking, debit card, or credit card. “No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful,” emphasized WBJEEB.

Here are the steps to view the WBJEE 2024 response sheet:

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2024, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/. On the homepage, click on the link ‘OMR, Recorded Response - View and challenge for WBJEE 2024’ under the candidate activity board. Enter the application number, password, and security pin. Click on sign on. WBJEE OMR recorded responses will be displayed.

Direct link to apply online.

Click here for official notice.

The board has also provided the candidate’s question booklet number. If a candidate finds any discrepancies, they must inform WBJEEB via email to wbjeeb@gmail.com before May 24.

“WBJEEB will review all claims and decide on the matter. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed responses. The Board’s decision in this regard will be final, and no further communication/request/appeal will be entertained,” further clarified the board.

Candidates are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure accurate assessment and fair evaluation of their responses.