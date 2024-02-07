Advertisement

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is set to conclude the registration process for WBJEE 2024 on February 5, 2024. Aspiring candidates interested in applying for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can submit their applications through the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in. To facilitate applicants, the correction window will open on February 7 and will remain active until February 9, 2024. The following steps outline the online application process:

How to register for WBJEE 2024

1. Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on the WBJEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

3. Register and log in to your account.

4. Fill out the application form.

5. Complete the payment of application fees.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates can download their admit cards from April 18 to April 28, 2024. The written examination is scheduled for April 28, 2024, with Paper I in the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper II in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024) for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at various Universities, Government Colleges, as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2024-25. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official website of WBJEEB.