WBJEE Admit Card 2022 Released; Details & Direct Link To Download Inside

WBJEE Admit Card: The admit cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must note that the state-level engineering admission test is scheduled to take place on April 30 (tentative). The examination will be held in offline mode under strict surveillance.

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download admit card

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website of WBJEE (wbjeeb.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link for the "WBJEE" option.

Step 3: Automatically, the examination page will open.

Then, click on the admit card download link.

Step 5: Next, candidates must enter their application number, date of birth, and sign in

Step 6: Candidates must download their admit card and print it for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download the WBJEE Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

WBJEE 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

As per the official notice, students are required to carry the WBJEE 2022 admit card along with a valid id proof at the exam centre. To write the answers in the exam candidates can only use a Black/blue ballpoint pen while appearing on the paper. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after the commencement of the WBJEE exam 2022. Candidates will not be allowed to take electronic devices such as docu-pens, mobile phones, calculators, or log tables inside the exam centres.

WBJEE Admit Card

Earlier, the board had revised the date for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, and the examination was scheduled for April 23, 2022, but now it will be conducted on April 30. This year's exam will be held in two shifts: Paper I (Mathematics) will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visit the official website of WBJEE for more details.

Students demand postponement of WBJEE 2022

Students in large numbers have raised the demand to cancel the WBJEE 2022 Exam, saying the dates are clashing with their board exams. ISC exams are scheduled for April 26 to June 13 and CBSE Class 12 term 2 exams will be held from April 26 to June 15 and WBJEE 2022 is set to take place on April 30. Taking to Twitter, several students have expressed their concern and voiced in favour of deferment of the WBJEE 2022 for the next 10 -15 days. Notably, WBJEE 2022 has already been postponed once. The test was previously scheduled to be held on April 23, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative