WBJEE Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

WBJEE Admit Card 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will today release the admit card for WBJEE 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their WBJEE admit cards 2023 from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The link to download the admit cards will be active till April 30.

The board will conduct the WBJEE 2023 on April 30. Candidates can check the exam pattern and other details below. See how to download admit cards after it is out.

How to download WBJEE 2023 admit card

Candidates should go to the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on WBJEE Admit Card 2023 link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Check the details mentioned on it and download the card

Take its printout for future reference

WBJEE 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. The first paper will be on Mathematics and will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm. The mathematics paper will have 75 questions for total of 100 marks. Physics and Chemistry papers will have 40 questions for 50 marks each. For more related details related to West Bengal JEE, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of WBJEEB wbjeeb.nic.in.