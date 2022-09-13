WBJEE Counselling Schedule Released; Check Steps To Register, Important Dates, Key Details

WBJEE Counselling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) counselling schedule has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board for the JEE Mains. According to the schedule, the counselling process for the JEE Mains will begin on September 29, and candidates will be required to fill in the choices and pay the registration fee. Through this counselling process, the JEE Mains rank holders will get admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal. Notably, the candidates would be required to first complete the registration process on the official website (wbjeec.nic.in) as per the prescribed schedule.

As per the counselling process, candidates will be required to fill out and lock their choices from October 10 to 11, 2022. WBJEEB will release the first-round seat allotment result on October 14, 2022. Candidates who will be allotted seats will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted college for document verification and admission. Candidates appearing for the WBJEE Counselling will be required to complete the document verification process.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register, candidates must visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Registration and Choice Filling."

Step 3: Use the credentials to log in.

Step 4: Candidates then need to complete the registration process by filling out the application form.

Step 5: Then, pay the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Fee via online mode.

Step 6: Select the preferred college and course.

Step 7: Finally, complete and submit the West Bengal JEE Counselling Registration Form.

Step 8: Submit the West Bengal JEE Counselling Registration Form

Documents required

JEE Mains rank card Provisional seat allotment letter Educational certificates Class 10 and 12 marksheets

Image: Shutterstock, Representative