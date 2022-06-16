WBJEE Result 2022 To Be Released On June 17, Here Are Details On Where & How To Check

WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results on June 17. Once declared, the result will be available on the official websites - wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. This time, the West Bengal JEE results will be declared in the form of a rank card.

The WBJEE entrance exam was held on April 30. 2022 in offline mode. Candidates must take note that to download the rank card for WB JEE, they will have to log in using their credentials such as the roll number and date of birth. As per reports, the WBJEE 2022 rank card can be downloaded by visiting the official website from 4 pm onwards on June 17. For the convenience of the students, step by step process to download the WBJEE Result 2022 has been mentioned.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Result 2022: List of websites to check WBJEE Result

wbjeeb.nic.in

wbjeeb.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Result | Here's how to check the WBJEE Result 2022

Step 1: To check the WBJEE Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of WBJEEB (wbjeeb.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result-designated link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the WBJEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save the result and print it for future reference.

More details

In 2021, the result of the WBJEE exam was announced on August 6, while in 2020, the WBJEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result was declared on August 7. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for latest updates and more details regarding the WBJEE Entrance Exam 2022 Result.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative