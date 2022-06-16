WBJEE Result 2022 To Be Released On June 17, Here Are Details On Where & How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results on June 17. Once declared, the result will be available on the official websites - wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. This time, the West Bengal JEE results will be declared in the form of a rank card.
The WBJEE entrance exam was held on April 30. 2022 in offline mode. Candidates must take note that to download the rank card for WB JEE, they will have to log in using their credentials such as the roll number and date of birth. As per reports, the WBJEE 2022 rank card can be downloaded by visiting the official website from 4 pm onwards on June 17. For the convenience of the students, step by step process to download the WBJEE Result 2022 has been mentioned.
