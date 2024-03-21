×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:19 IST

WBJEEB Begins Registration for ANM and GNM Admissions 2024; Exam Details and Important Dates Out

The registration process for admissions to Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses has begun.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins
WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The registration process for admissions to Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the academic year 2024 has been initiated by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the WBJEEB ANM and GNM application form by visiting either wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

WBJEEB will conduct an OMR-based common entrance test for ANM(R) and GNM-2024, determining admissions to the two-year ANM (Revised) degree and the three-year GNM course.

Advertisement

Important Dates for WBJEEB ANM, GNM 2024:

- Online application with payment of fees: March 21 to April 21.
- Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: April 23 to April 25.
- Availability of admit card: July 5 to July 14.
- Date of Examination: July 14 (tentative and subject to change).
- Result declaration: To be notified later.

Advertisement

Eligibility Criteria for WBJEEB ANM, GNM 2024:

- The applicant must be a citizen of India and a domicile of West Bengal.
- Candidates must have passed Class 12 or be appearing in 2024.
- The applicant's age must be at least 17 years as of July 31, 2007, with no upper age limit.

Advertisement

Exam Pattern for WBJEEB ANM, GNM 2024:

- The entrance exam will consist of multiple-choice questions only.
- Duration of the exam: 1 hour 30 minutes.
- Total questions: 100, divided into 5 sections: Life science, physical science, basic English, Mathematics, general knowledge, logical reasoning.
- The question paper medium will be both English and Bengali, except for the English and Logical reasoning section.
- Negative marking: For each incorrect answer, one-fourth of the answer will be deducted.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

a few seconds ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

2 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

2 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

4 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

5 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

7 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

9 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

13 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

15 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

16 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

17 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

17 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

20 minutes ago
What Is The Pearl Skin Beauty Trend Which Is Going Viral?

Pearl Skin Beauty Trend

24 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cylinder Fire in Jaipur

25 minutes ago
LIVE: SC to Review PIL Urging Ban on Freebies Practice During Elections

India News LIVE

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo