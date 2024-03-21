Advertisement

The registration process for admissions to Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the academic year 2024 has been initiated by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the WBJEEB ANM and GNM application form by visiting either wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

WBJEEB will conduct an OMR-based common entrance test for ANM(R) and GNM-2024, determining admissions to the two-year ANM (Revised) degree and the three-year GNM course.

Important Dates for WBJEEB ANM, GNM 2024:

- Online application with payment of fees: March 21 to April 21.

- Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: April 23 to April 25.

- Availability of admit card: July 5 to July 14.

- Date of Examination: July 14 (tentative and subject to change).

- Result declaration: To be notified later.

Eligibility Criteria for WBJEEB ANM, GNM 2024:

- The applicant must be a citizen of India and a domicile of West Bengal.

- Candidates must have passed Class 12 or be appearing in 2024.

- The applicant's age must be at least 17 years as of July 31, 2007, with no upper age limit.

Exam Pattern for WBJEEB ANM, GNM 2024:

- The entrance exam will consist of multiple-choice questions only.

- Duration of the exam: 1 hour 30 minutes.

- Total questions: 100, divided into 5 sections: Life science, physical science, basic English, Mathematics, general knowledge, logical reasoning.

- The question paper medium will be both English and Bengali, except for the English and Logical reasoning section.

- Negative marking: For each incorrect answer, one-fourth of the answer will be deducted.