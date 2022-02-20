Last Updated:

WBPSC Main Exam Schedule For Audit And Account Service Released, Check Dates Here

WBPSC has released the exam date for audit and account service mains exam. Eligible candidates can check it by following the steps mentioned here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
WBPSC

Image: Shutterstock


WBPSC Exam 2022: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the Audit and Accounts Service 2020 main exam date. As per the schedule which has been released recently, the examination will be conducted between March 15 and March 23, 2022. It between this, it will not be conducted on March 18, 19 and 20, 2022. The detailed schedule of the main examination is available on the commission’s website and can also be checked here.

WBPSC exam 2022: Check important dates here

  • Qualified candidates will be able to download the e-admit card from March 3, 2022
  • Exam will be conducted between March 15 and March 23, 2022

The official notice reads, " There will be no arrangement for issue of duplicate Admit Cards from the office of the Commission."

WBPSC is conducting the Audit and Accounts Service Main exam for those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam. Final selection is being done in three successive stages, (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type). It will then be followed by Personality Test. Those who manage to clear all three will be selected for the above-mentioned posts by the Commission. 

Steps to check the WBPSC Audit exam schedule

  • Go to the official website wbpsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, look for what's new section
  • Click on the link which reads, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2020" 
  • The exam dates will appear on the screen
  • Go through it and download the schedule
  • Take its printout for future reference

West Bengal Public Service Commission conducted the WBPSC Prelims exam on August 7, 2021. The result was released on December 9, 2022. Around 500 candidates have been qualified to appear for the Mains exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 candidates will be selected by WBPSC for above-mentioned posts.

READ | WBPSC Prelims result for Audit & Account Service Exam out, here's how to check
READ | WBPSC Group C final result for executive posts out, here's direct link to view result PDF
READ | WBPSC Clerkship Exam: Computer Type Test date released; Check details
READ | WBPSC invites candidates to apply for various posts; Check vacancy details
READ | WBPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021 declared; 3833 candidates selected for Mains exam
Tags: WBPSC, WBPSC Exam 2022, WBPSC Audit
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND