WBSET 2021 Hall Ticket For Jan 9 Exam Out, Here's How To Download

West Bengal College Service Commission has released the admit cards for West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2021 on December 15, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the 23rd SET exam that is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the Commission's official website and candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the call letters. For more information, candidates can visit the official website, wbcsconline.in.

Candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth to download hall tickets. They should know that the Commission will be providing an opportunity to make corrections in the admit card, in case of any discrepancy in the information. Here is how to download call letters.

The official notice on this reads, "Any type of correction in the ADMIT CARD will be done after verification of ATTENDANCE SHEET and VALID ID PROOF OF THE CANDIDATE (i.e. VOTER ID/ AADHAAR/ PASSPORT/ PAN/ DRIVING LICENCE). This will be done after proper verification/scrutiny by the Officer-in-Charge of the Test Centre along with his/her signature and official seal. The candidates must bring two copies of passport size photographs also. The candidates must submit the corrected ADMIT CARD in a photocopy form (two copies) personally to the office of the Commission in working days (12 noon – 3 pm) within 21st January, 2022 and the corrected ADMIT CARD must be self-attested."

WBSET Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download hall tickets

Candidates should go to the official website of West Bengal State Eligibility Test, wbcsconline.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the tab that reads, 'Applicant Login.'

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter the login credentials like username and password

The 23rd SET admit card will be displayed on screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates are further advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Candidates should know that WBSET Admit Card 2021 is the most important document that needs to be carried to exam halls. Along with admit card, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the venue. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about the exam.