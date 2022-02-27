WBSETCL JE Admit Card Released For Over 400 Posts, Here's How To Download

WBSETCL JE Admit Card: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, also known as WBSETCL, has released the hall tickets for junior executive (Stores) and junior engineer (electrical) Gr.-II posts. Registered candidates who will be taking the exams can check the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website wbsetcl.in.

Hall tickets have been released for the computer-based test which will be conducted for the post of the junior executive(stores) and junior engineer(electrical) Gr.-II. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 14 and March 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, over 400 posts will be filled. The direct link to download call letters has also been attached below.

WBSETCL recruitment: Here is how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at wbsetcl.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the careers section and click on the notification for this admit card

Step 3: Candidates will have to key in their credentials and log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the admit card will be released on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check and keep a copy of the same so as to carry the same to the exam hall

WBSETCL Interview 2022

Candidates who would qualify in the online exam will be called for an Interview round which will be of 25 marks. There will be no qualifying marks for the Interview. However, the marks secured in the Interview will be added with the marks secured in the Computer Based Test (Online Test) during the time of preparation of the final merit list.