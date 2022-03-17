West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam Schedule, WBJEE 2022 Dates Revised Due To By-elections

WBJEE 2022 Date revised: In view of the upcoming by-elections in two West Bengal constituencies, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the revised dates for the state Joint Entrance Exam on Thursday, March 17. According to the state government's latest announcement, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) will be conducted on April 30. WBJEE was earlier scheduled to be held on April 23. Banarjee also declared the dates for the revised Higher Secondary and Class 12 exams.

WBJEE 2022 date revised, to be held on April 30

As per the revised class 12 exam schedule, the exam on the first language paper will be conducted on April 2, second language-April 4, vocational examination will be held on April 5, Maths exam is set to take place on April 16, Economics will be held on April 18, Computer Science on April 19, Commercial Law on April 20, Physics on April 22, Statistics on April 23, Chemistry on April 26, and the Biology exam will take place on April 27. CM Banarjee noted that "There will be no exams from April 6 to April 15 due to the by-election." It is to mention here that the state government has revised the examination date in view of the by-elections for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly constituency. The by-polls have been scheduled to be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16. Every year, lakhs of students take part in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.

Image: PTI/ Representative