West Bengal NEET Counselling 2023: Here's How To Fill, Lock Your Choices For Round 2

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023: Today is the last date to fill and lock the choices for WB NEET UG round 2 counselling 2023. Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling must fill and lock in their choices of colleges for admission to MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc Nursing courses by midnight on August 22. The seat matrix and provisional list of verified eligible candidates were released on August 21. The same is available on the official website- wbmcc.nic.in.

WB MCC has asked the candidates who are admitted in round 1 and are willing to participate in round 2 should select their choices as 'virtual choices' or 'virtual vacancy' in the choice table for seat upgradation. Such choices shall only be processed for allotment if such upgradation actually takes place as stated above. Those who get their seat upgraded will have to obtain relieving letter from the previous college and report to the upgraded college with the letter, documents and fees.

Click here for important notice for round 2 choice filling.

Click here for the list of eligible candidates for round 2 choice filling.

Click here for round 2 seat matrix

WB NEET counselling round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on August 25 after 4 pm. Candidates will then have to report to the allotted institutes on August 28, 29, 31 and September 1 from 11 am to 4 pm. West Bengal MCC will conduct three rounds of counselling.

How to fill choices?

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login tab

Step 3: Login using your application number and password

Step 4: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and programmes in seat matrix

Step 5: Make your choices and prioritise the preference of the colleges and programmes

Step 6: Lock your preferred choices

Step 7: Save and take a printout of it for future reference.