Will NEET PG 2023 Be Postponed? Supreme Court To Hear NEET Postponement Plea Today

Will NEET PG be postponed? Lakhs of medical students are waiting for the final decision on the conduct of NEET-PG 2023. Candidates have been demanding to postpone the national-level medical entrance exam for postgraduate courses for a long time now. Supreme Court will hear the plea on NEET PG postponement today, February 24.

National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes is scheduled to be held on March 5. Medical students have filed a petition in the top court to push the date further. The matter has been listed before HMJ Ravindra Bhatt and HMJ Dipankar Dutta.

What is the issue?

A group of doctors, including NEET-PG aspirants, held a protest at the Jantar Mantar Road on 6th February demanding the postponement of the exam. The protest was carried out under the banner of a body of doctors - the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

FAIMA founder Dr Manish Jangra said the association members, which included NEET-PG aspirants and office-bearers of the association today held a protest with a demand to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination to May-June. Jangra claimed that the counselling after the exam is likely to be held in July, so a large number of interns may face issues with eligibility.

"There will be a large gap between the counselling date and the examination date. This time could be utilised by students to study for the examination," he said, adding that from March to July, these doctors will not get any jobs as well. So, the date should be moved to a later month. We also want to convey that this is the year where we are adjusting with the delays caused by the Covid pandemic in which healthcare sector has played a major role. So, we request the government to postpone NEET-PG 2023 with immediate effect so as to allow maximum interns to take part in the examination," it added.

NEET PG internship cutoff date extended

Considering the demands of protesting aspirants, the National Board of Examination (NBE) on February 7 extended the internship cutoff date for medical (MBBS) graduates. The cut-off date for completion of the internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 was further extended to August 11, 2023. Initially, the internship cut-off date was March 30. Later, the NBE extended it to June 30.

“Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of an internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023,” union health ministry had said in a tweet.