XAT 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Check How To Download

XLRI XAT 2022 Admit Card: The Admit Card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be released by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) sometime today. As per the official notice, the XAT 2022 Exam will be held on January 2, 2022. Once the admit card is out, candidates can download it by visiting the official website – xatonline.in. This national-level management entrance examination is being organized for the selection of candidates into various MBA/PGDM programs.

As per the examination guidelines, admitting to the exam venue is mandatory for all. Candidates need to carry admit cards along with valid ID proof. The entrance examination will be comprised of 100 multiple-choice questions divided among four sections. The duration of the examination will be three hours. There will be negative marking, and for every correct answer, candidates will get one mark each.

The admit card would contain details such as XAT Id, DOB, PwD, Date of Test, Reporting Time, Gate Closure timing, Exam Duration, Exam city, Test Centre Name, Test Centre Address among other details.

XLRI XAT Admit Card 2022: Here's How to download

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of XLRI to download XAT 2022 Admit Card

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the login button in the top right corner.

Step 3: Now, enter credentials such as your XAT ID and birth date.

Step 4: Click on " log in " button to access the admit card.

" button to access the admit card. Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card.

XAT 2021 Exam Pattern

Part Section Marks A Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning 26 Decision Making 21 Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation 28 B General Knowledge 25 TOTAL 99

