XAT 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Check How To Download

XLRI XAT 2022 Admit Card: The Admit Card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be released by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) sometime today. As per the official notice, the XAT 2022 Exam will be held on January 2, 2022. Once the admit card is out, candidates can download it by visiting the official website – xatonline.in. This national-level management entrance examination is being organized for the selection of candidates into various MBA/PGDM programs.
As per the examination guidelines, admitting to the exam venue is mandatory for all. Candidates need to carry admit cards along with valid ID proof. The entrance examination will be comprised of 100 multiple-choice questions divided among four sections. The duration of the examination will be three hours. There will be negative marking, and for every correct answer, candidates will get one mark each.
