XAT 2022 To Be Conducted Tomorrow; Check Admit Card & Exam Day Guidelines Here

The Xavier Aptitude Test will take place on January 2, 2022. It is to mention that XAT 2022 is being conducted to provide admission to MBA programs in XLRI. The four sections under which questions will be asked are Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, and General Knowledge. As per the XAT 2022 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer.

XAT 2022 admit card has already been released ahead of exams. Candidates who have not downloaded it yet can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets. In order to access the XAT 2022 admit cards, candidates will have to be ready with XAT 2022 ID and dates of birth. Candidates can check exam day guidelines and steps to download tickets here.

XAT 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines

In the ongoing COVID pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check. Candidates will also have to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitizer

Candidates should know that they will not be allowed to take electronic devices like health bands, earphones, calculators, mobile phones, or pen drives into the exam hall. Students will check through metal detectors at the main gate

Candidates cannot carry any eatables inside the exam hall. However, diabetic students will be allowed to take fruits but not packaged food

Candidates must know that they will have to carry a printout of the hall tickets to the exam hall. Along with admit cards, candidates will also have to carry a copy of a valid photo identity proof to the centre. Candidates can carry any PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card, and passport. Candidates are hereby informed that a scanned photo of IDs will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof

Candidates can only carry transparent water bottles for drinking water.

Steps to download XAT admit card 2022