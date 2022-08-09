XAT 2023 Registration Expected To Begin Tomorrow, Here's How To Apply Online

XAT 2023: Xavier school of management, Jamshedpur is likely to begin the registration for XAT 2023 on August 10, 2022. Once the registration link is activated, the interested candidates will be able to apply. To complete the XAT 2023 registration process, candidates will have to go to the official website xatonline.in. The steps which have to be followed for registration are mentioned below.

Reportedly, XAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023. Following the pattern, the exam will be conducted in a computer-based test, CBT mode. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the exam-related dates.

The test will be conducted for providing admission to 160 participating business schools from all across the country. XAT 2023 will be conducted in test centres set up in various cities. Students who qualify XAT will be eligible for admission to MBA, PGDM courses offered by the B schools. Eligibility, exam pattern, application steps, and other details can be checked here.

XAT 2023: Check eligibility and exam pattern

Eligibility: To apply for XAT 2023, candidates must have a three-year bachelor's degree recognized by a university or Deemed University. Candidates who will be getting their bachelor's result by June 10, 2023, are also eligible to apply for XAT 2023.

Exam pattern: The pattern is expected to be the same as no changes have been announced. As per the XAT paper pattern, XAT question paper has 100 questions and is of total 100 marks. XAT will have mostly Multiple choice based questions. Candidates will be getting 1 mark for every correct answer.

Syllabus: Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation, General Knowledge, Essay Writing among others.

XAT 2023: Follow these steps to apply online