  • Exam Date Row: Aspirants Lay Siege to UPPSC HQ in Prayagraj Demanding Change in Format

Published 21:41 IST, November 11th 2024

Exam Date Row: Aspirants Lay Siege to UPPSC HQ in Prayagraj Demanding Change in Format

Aspirants protesting against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) decision to conduct the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary examinations on different dates laid siege to the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Students giving exam
Exam Date Row: Aspirants Lay Siege to UPPSC HQ in Prayagraj Demanding Change in Format | Image: PTI
