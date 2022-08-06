AEEE 2022 Results To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Scorecard

AEEE Result 2022: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University is scheduled to release the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, AEEE Phase 2 Results 2022 on August 6, 2022. All those candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their rank cards today. Once released, it can be downloaded from the official website by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website amrita.edu.

AEEE Phase 2 Results 2022 which will be released today is for the exam which was held in two different phases. The phase 1 exams were held from June 17 to 19, 2022, and the phase 2 exams were held from July 31 to August 2. AEEE Results 2022 will be followed by the commencement of counselling process. Candidates may please note that as of now, the counselling schedule is only available for round 1 of the admissions process.

AEEE 2022 Results: Check important dates here

The computer-based test (CBT) mode of the AEEE phase-1 exam was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2022

The phase-2 exam was conducted from July 31 to August 2, 2022

The registration deadline is August 12, 2022

The first allocation will take place on August 17, 2022

The trial allocation will take place on August 15, 2022

The second distribution will take place on August 24, 2022

AEEE 2022 result: Follow these steps to check result online