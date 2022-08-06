Last Updated:

AEEE 2022 Results To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Scorecard

AEEE 2022 results will be released today at www.amrita.edu. Once it is released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
aeee 2022 results

Image: Shutterstock


AEEE Result 2022: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University is scheduled to release the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, AEEE Phase 2 Results 2022 on August 6, 2022. All those candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their rank cards today. Once released, it can be downloaded from the official website by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website amrita.edu.

AEEE Phase 2 Results 2022 which will be released today is for the exam which was held in two different phases. The phase 1 exams were held from June 17 to 19, 2022, and the phase 2 exams were held from July 31 to August 2. AEEE Results 2022 will be followed by the commencement of counselling process. Candidates may please note that as of now, the counselling schedule is only available for round 1 of the admissions process.

AEEE 2022 Results: Check important dates here

  • The computer-based test (CBT) mode of the AEEE phase-1 exam was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2022
  • The phase-2 exam was conducted from July 31 to August 2, 2022
  • The registration deadline is August 12, 2022
  • The first allocation will take place on August 17, 2022
  • The trial allocation will take place on August 15, 2022
  • The second distribution will take place on August 24, 2022

AEEE 2022 result: Follow these steps to check result online 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website at www.amrita.edu
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will have to key in the required credentials
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the same and go through it
  • Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference 
