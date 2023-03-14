Last Updated:

AFCAT 1 Results 2023 Out; Here's How To Check IAF AFCAT Results Online

AFCAT Results 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023 exam. See how to download it.

Written By
Nandini Verma
IAF AFCAT

Image: PTI


AFCAT Results 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023 exam. The AFCAT (1) results 2023 are published on the official website at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their AFCAT results 2023 using their individual logins. The AFCAT (1) 2023 examination was conducted on February 24, 25, and 26. 

“AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login”, reads the official website.

How to download IAF AFCAT 2023 Results 

  • Candidates must go to the official website at afcat.cdac.in.
  • On the homepage click on the link that reads “AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login. [Click here]”
  • Enter your login credentials and submit
  • Your AFCAT Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

 

READ | IAF AFCAT 2 admit card 2022 released at afcat.cdac.in; click on direct link to download
READ | IAF AFCAT Notification 2023 released, check important details here
READ | Assam CEE 2023 registration begins today; Here's how to apply
READ | AP Inter hall ticket 2023 download link activated, here's how to download
READ | TS Inter hall ticket 2023 download link out for 1st, 2nd year and bridge course exams
COMMENT