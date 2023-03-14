AFCAT 1 Results 2023 Out; Here's How To Check IAF AFCAT Results Online

AFCAT Results 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023 exam. The AFCAT (1) results 2023 are published on the official website at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their AFCAT results 2023 using their individual logins. The AFCAT (1) 2023 examination was conducted on February 24, 25, and 26.

“AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login”, reads the official website.

How to download IAF AFCAT 2023 Results