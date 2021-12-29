AFCAT Final Merit List 2022 Out, Click On Direct Link To Check Results

India Airforce exam conducting authority has released the final merit list for Air Force Common Admission Test. The AFCAT Final Merit List 2022 can be checked on the official website by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can check the same by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

It can be noted that candidates who have been shortlisted will have to take the CDAC IAF January courses. As per IAF, the courses are scheduled to begin on January 22, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the exam can download the final merit list now. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

In the next step, the selected candidates will be called for a medical fitness round. The call letters will be issued for the same. Candidates who have been qualified for the next round are advised to keep checking their email for a mail containing their admit cards. It must be noted that the admit cards will be dispatched by speed post too. The date and time of reporting at AFA would be given in the call letters.

Official notice reads, "The eligible candidates in the selection list, who do not produce the requisite proof of acquiring the qualifying degree by January 10, 2022, but are confident of doing so, may seek entry on ‘Bond Basis’."

AFCAT Final Merit List 2022: Check steps to download

At first, candidates will have to go to the official website of the Indian Air Force at afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads “Final Merit List course(s) commencing JAN 2022”

A PDF file will be opened on screen, candidates should go through it and download the same

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Keep following the official website to get more updates on AFCAT Final Merit List 2022

Here is the direct link to check final merit list