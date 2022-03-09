AFCAT Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Quick links:

IAF AFCAT 2022 results: Indian Air Force on March 9, released the IAF AFCAT Result 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for Air Force Common Admission Test can check their respective results now. It has been uploaded on the official website afcat.cdac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
To be noted that the result ahs been released for the IAF AFCAT 2022 examination which was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The direct link to check result has also been attached.
Loginwindow reads, "It is advised to check your SPAM folder along with your INBOX for one time registration password."
Selected candiadtes will now have to appear for Air Force Selection Boards interview. Selected candidates will be provided with an option of selecting date as well as venue of AFSB for getting themselves tested within a stipulated time. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.