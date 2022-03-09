AFCAT Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecard

IAF AFCAT 2022 results: Indian Air Force on March 9, released the IAF AFCAT Result 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for Air Force Common Admission Test can check their respective results now. It has been uploaded on the official website afcat.cdac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the result ahs been released for the IAF AFCAT 2022 examination which was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The direct link to check result has also been attached.

IAF AFCAT Result 2022: Follow these steps to download results

Registered candidates who appeared for the exam should go to the official website of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, look for and click on the “AFCAT 01/2022 - CYCLE”

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to enter their login credentials and submit.

Post submitting, the IAF AFCAT result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future references.

Here is the direct link to check the result

Loginwindow reads, "It is advised to check your SPAM folder along with your INBOX for one time registration password."

AFCAT Result 2022: Check important dates here

Exam was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14, 2022

Result has been released on March 9, 2022

Selected candiadtes will now have to appear for Air Force Selection Boards interview. Selected candidates will be provided with an option of selecting date as well as venue of AFSB for getting themselves tested within a stipulated time. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.