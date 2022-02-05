AIBE 16 Result Rechecking Portal Open: Here's How To Apply By February 14

AIBE 16 Result: The result of the All India Bar Examination, or AIBE 16, has been announced on February 3, 2022. All the candidates who appeared in the exam and have not downloaded the results can download it now. It can be checked at AIBE's website allindiabarexamination.com. The exam administering body has made the provision for the failed candidates to get their AIBE 16 answer sheets rechecked. The last date to apply online for AIBE 16 answer sheet recheck is February 14, 2022. Last year, AIBE XVI exam was held on October 31, 2021. To register for the rechecking option, candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 200.

All India Bar Examination Result: Here is how to check the result

Step 1: To download the AIBE 16 result, candidates will have to go to the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AIBE result

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their login information, which includes their AIBE roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The AIBE result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and print AIBE 16 exam results

Here is the direct link to check the results

“Candidates who want to check their answer sheets themselves will have to book a time slot, and visit the Bar Council of India premises as per the allotted schedule; which will be informed to them after the Bar Council of India receives their application,” an AIBE statement said.

However, the exam administering body has said, “Under no circumstances will the Xerox of the answer sheet and answer key be given to the candidate.”

All India Bar Examination Result: Check important dates here

The exam was conducted on October 31, 2022

AIBE 16 result has been announced on February 3, 2022

The last date to apply online for AIBE 16 answer sheet recheck is February 14, 2022

Image: PTI