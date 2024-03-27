×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

AIBE 18 Result 2024 Declared: Here's Direct Link To Check Your All India Bar Examination Scorecard

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the results for AIBE 18. Here's how to check. Direct link to download AIBE 18 scorecard given here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the results for AIBE 18. To access your All India Bar Examination results, go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates eagerly anticipating their AIBE XVIII results 2024 can now retrieve them by providing their registration number along with their date of birth.

How to Check AIBE 18 Result 2024? 

To access your AIBE 18 results seamlessly, adhere to the following steps:

  1. Visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com.
  2. Locate and click on the AIBE 18 result link visible on the AIBE homepage.
  3. You will be redirected to the AIBE 18 result portal.
  4. Input your registration number and date of birth in the designated fields.
  5. Upon providing the accurate credentials, your All India Bar Examination result will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Review all details presented on the scorecard diligently.
  7. Download and retain a printed copy of the AIBE 18 scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to download AIBE 18 scorecard 2024.

Key Updates on AIBE 18 Final Answer Key 2023: 

Released on March 21, 2024, the final answer key for AIBE 18 revealed significant modifications. Seven questions were retracted, leading to a recalibration of the AIBE cutoff, now based on 93 marks instead of the previous 100. The alterations, including adjustments to numerous responses across sets, were made in response to candidate objections raised against the provisional answer key of AIBE 18.

Details Listed on the AIBE 18 Scorecard

The AIBE 18 scorecard for 2023 will encompass the following essential details:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Enrollment Number
  • Result Status (Pass/Qualified or Fail)
  • Total Marks Obtained
  • Name of Father/Husband
  • Candidate’s Roll Number
  • Photograph and Signature of the Candidate

AIBE 18 Cut off 2024: 

With the exclusion of seven questions, the AIBE 18 cutoff underwent revision. Here are the revised cutoff criteria for AIBE 18 in 2023:

  • General Category: Minimum Passing Percentage - 45%, Passing Marks - 42
  • OBC: Minimum Passing Percentage - 45%, Passing Marks - 42
  • SC/ST: Minimum Passing Percentage - 40%, Passing Marks - 37
Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

