AIBE XVI Revised Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

AIBE XVI Revised Answer Key: The revised answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI has been released today, February 24, 2022. Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The answer key has been released for the candidates who appeared for the national-level certification exam that was held on October 31.

AIBE 16 answer key: Direct Link

AIBE XVI revised answer key | Official notice

According to the official notification, "As per the decision of the Honorable Monitoring Committee, 5 questions have been rejected or deleted." Marking is done out of 95 marks (total). The passing percentage was set at 40% for general/OBC and 35% for SC/ST.Candidates scoring 38 marks and above from the GENERAL/OBC category have been declared "PASS", whereas candidates scoring 33 marks and above from the SC/ST category have been declared "PASS," it added.

AIBE XVI revised answer key released: Here's how to check& download

Step 1: Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, go to the notification box.

Step 3: You will be notified of the revised outcome.

Step 4: Click on the link given in the notification.

Step 5: Automatically, a PDF file will open where the revised answer key will be available.

Step 5: Candidates can save the PDF for future use.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative