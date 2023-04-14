AIBE XVII 2023 Final Answer Key Out, Results Expected To Be Declared Soon

Bar Council of India, has released the revised answer keys of AIBE XVII 2023 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the AIBE 2023 examination can download the updated answer keys from the official website, i.e., allindiabarexamination.com. The exam was conducted on February 5. The provisional answer key was released on February 13.

Candidates were invited to raise objections till February 20. Considering the valid objections BCI has released the revised and final answer key. Candidates can expect AIBE results 2023 soon. Two questions have been deleted and now the result would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only. The answer keys of two questions have been modified.

"Dear Candidates, the Objection tracker was raised from February 13, 2023, to February 20, 2023, after analysing the objection raised by candidates. There are two questions that have been deleted and now the result will be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions. Only two question answer keys have been changed, so please find the revised answer keys of all languages," the official notice reads.

How to download AIBE answer key 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, go to the notification box.

Step 3: You will be notified of the revised answer key of AIBE XVII.

Step 4: Click on the link given in the notification.

Step 5: Automatically, a PDF file will open where the revised answer key will be available.

Step 5: Candidates can save the PDF for future use.