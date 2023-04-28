AIBE XVII Result 2023 Declared, See Direct Link And Steps To Check Results Here

AIBE XVII Result 2023: The result of the All India Bar Examination, or AIBE XVII has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check and download their results by visiting the AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com. The examination was conducted on February 5. Candidates must note they will need to enter their login credentials such as their AIBE roll numbers and dates of birth in order to check their AIBE results.

The AIBE 17 provisional answer keys were released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on February 13. The AIBE 17 final answer key was released on April 14 after considering the objections raised in the AIBE answer key. All those candidates who qualify for the examination will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practising law in an Indian court.

In case candidates don't remember their password or login credentials, the examination authority has also provided the candidates with an option to retrieve forgotten AIBE roll numbers. To recover the AIBE roll numbers, applicants will need to use their AIBE registration numbers or mobile phone numbers and dates of birth.

All India Bar Examination Result 2023: Here's how to check the result