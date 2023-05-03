AIBE XVII Result Re-checking Portal To Open On May 5; Here's How To Apply Online

Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared the All India Bar Examination Results 2023 on April 28. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-checking of results online. BCI in its latest notice has informed that the re-checking portal of AIBE XVII Result will open on May 5. Candidates will be able to apply for AIBE XVII rechecking till May 15.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for re-checking of OMR sheets. The updated results after rechecking will be sent to the registered email IDs of the candidates. The second phase of the re-evaluation will open for candidates who have not yet uploaded their enrolment certificate by May 15. A separate notification will be issued for the same. Read the official notice here.

How to apply for AIBE XVII Result Rechecking?

Visit the official website- https://www.allindiabarexamination.com/ Click on the AIBE Result rechecking link Log in using your credentials Apply for the re-checking of AIBE Result 2023 Pay the fees and submit.

AIBE XVII Result 2023

This year, the results of candidates who appeared in Rajkot City have been withheld due to reports of mass unfair practices. The results were withheld by the monitoring committee till further notice. BCI has announced the minimum cut-offs for AIBE examinations (40 percent for the general category and 35 percent for SC and ST). All candidates who score equal to or higher than the minimum cut-off will be considered to have passed the examination.