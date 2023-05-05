Bar Council of India (BCI) will begin the AIBE XVII result rechecking application today. The window is scheduled to open on May 5. The result was declared on April 28. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-checking of results online. The portal to apply for AIBE XVII rechecking will be open till May 15.

"OMR will be rechecked within 7 Days after payment and update will be provided to candidate. (Excluding Saturday & Sundays). No Refund will be issued and no corrections will be made in case of candidate fill incorrect information is filled in Fee Application form," official website reads.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for re-checking of OMR sheets. The updated results after rechecking will be sent to the registered email IDs of the candidates. The second phase of the re-evaluation will open for candidates who have not yet uploaded their enrolment certificate by May 15. A separate notification will be issued for the same. Read the official notice here.

How to apply for AIBE XVII Result Rechecking?

Visit the official website- https://www.allindiabarexamination.com/

Click on the AIBE Result rechecking link

Log in using your credentials

Apply for the re-checking of AIBE Result 2023

Pay the fees and submit.

AIBE XVII Result 2023

This year, the results of candidates who took the exam in Rajkot City have been withheld due to reports of mass unfair practices. The results have been withheld by the monitoring committee till further notice. BCI has announced the minimum cut-offs for AIBE examinations (40 percent for the general category and 35 percent for SC and ST). All candidates who score equal to or higher than the minimum cut-off will be considered to have passed the examination.