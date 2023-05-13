AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check Result, Merit List

AIIMS INI CET result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2023) for the July session today, May 13. Students who appeared in the AIIMS INI CET 2023 July session exam can check their results once it is out. It will be uploaded on the official website aiimsexams.ac and can be checked by following these steps.

Those students who will pass the exam will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. The counselling schedule has not been released yet and will be released separately on the official website. The AIIMS INICET July result 2023 result which will be released is for the exam which was conducted on May 7 in a computer-based mode.

How to check INI CET result 2023

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam in May should go to any of these websites-aiimsexams.ac.in, finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on link which reads, "List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET July 2023 Session"

Step 3: In the next step, enter the roll number and click on view results

Step 4: The result will then be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

AIIMS INI CET 2023 result; what's next?

Candidates who will pass the written exam will be qualified to get admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for July 2023 session. Candidates can take admission at any AIIMS- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru based on the college which they will be allotted during the counselling process. Every year, lakhs of candidates participate in the INI CET to get admission to various courses through this exam.