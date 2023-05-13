AIIMS INI CET Results 2023 Declared For July Session At Aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2023) for the July session today, May 13. Students who appeared in the AIIMS INI CET 2023 July session exam can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website aiimsexams.ac and can be checked by following these steps.

How to check INI CET result 2023

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam in May should go to any of these websites-aiimsexams.ac.in, finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on link which reads, "List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET July 2023 Session"

Step 3: In the next step, enter the roll number and click on view results

Step 4: The result will then be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Those students who cleared the INI CET exam will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. The counselling schedule has not been released yet and will be released separately on the official website. The AIIMS INICET July exam 2023 was conducted on May 7 in a computer-based mode.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 result out; what's next?

Candidates who have cracked the written exam will be qualified to get admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for July 2023 session. Candidates can take admission at any AIIMS- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru based on the college which they will be allotted during the counselling process. Every year, lakhs of candidates participate in the INI CET to get admission to various courses through this exam.